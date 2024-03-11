African Games 2023: Camping in Cape Coast contributed to my success – Winnifred Ntumi

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi, has attributed her exceptional performance at the ongoing 13th African Games to an intensive training camp held in Cape Coast prior to the start of the competition.



The 21-year-old athlete secured a silver medal in the 49kg snatch category, accumulating 63 points, just one point behind gold medalist Sheridane Pasnin from Mauritius.



Furthermore, Ntumi claimed second place in the clean-and-jerk event, earning 81 points.



Remarkably, she emerged as the overall leader in the total count with 144 points, securing a gold medal for Ghana.



Winnifred Ntumi has surpassed her achievements from the 2019 African Games in Rabat, where she won three bronze medals.



Initially, Ghana had not won any medals since the games began on March 3, but now they have accumulated a total of four medals, with Abeiku Jackson being the latest addition to the medal table.



Ghana remains optimistic about adding more medals to its tally before the conclusion of the games on March 23.