African Games 2023: Desmond Offei congratulates players after impressive win over Gambia

Desmond Offei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his congratulations to the team for their recent triumph over Gambia in the African Games men's football tournament.

The Ghana U20 secured a 3-1 victory, with goals from Musibau Aziz, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie.

Despite Gambia managing to score a consolation goal, Offei praised his players for their hard work and determination.

"We are extremely pleased with their performance. We are delighted for them as they truly deserve it, and we are filled with pride. I believe we maintained complete control of the game, and generated sufficient opportunities, although we did concede a penalty which gifted them a goal. However, the reaction from the team was truly remarkable," he said.

Looking ahead to their final game against Benin, Ghana is in a good position to advance to the semi-finals.

