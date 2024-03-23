African Games 2023: Evans Yamoah Cadman clinches gold in style in men's high jump

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian high jumper Evans Yamoah Cadman stole the spotlight at the University of Ghana Stadium, claiming a remarkable gold medal in the men's high jump event on the final day of athletics at the ongoing African Games.



The former University of Ghana student, cheered on by university students supporting their alumnus, soared to a height of 2.23m, securing the gold ahead of Morocco's Hammouda Saad and South Africa's Benjamin Links Mpho.



Cadman achieved a new Personal Best during the competition, showcasing his talent as a final year student at the University of Central Missouri.



Skipping heights up to 2.0m, Cadman commenced his jumps at 2.05m and effortlessly cleared the bar six times, needing only one attempt in all but one height.



Both Cadman and Saad cleared 2.21m on their first attempts, while Mpho joined them after three tries. However, it was at 2.23m where Cadman seized the title, successfully clearing the bar on his third attempt while his competitors faltered, sparking jubilation among fans.



Though he attempted 2.25m afterward, Cadman was unsuccessful in all three tries.



Cadman's victory marked Ghana's second gold on the track that day, following Joseph Paul Amoah's triumph in the 200m event. With Rose Yebaoh also securing gold in the women's high jump, Ghana completed the high jump double at the games.