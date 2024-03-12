African Games 2023: Everybody is praising Ghana for organizing spectacular games - Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, announced during a press briefing on Monday evening that Ghana has been receiving high praise for its exceptional organization of the ongoing African Games.



He emphasized that every international official they have engaged with has applauded Ghana for hosting such a spectacular event.



Minister Ussif urged everyone to embrace this recognition and position Ghana as a prominent sports destination. He also encouraged the media to focus on the positive aspects of the games.



Ghana has already secured four medals, including a gold and two silver medals in weightlifting by Winnifred Ntumi, as well as a silver medal in swimming by Abeku Jackson.



These achievements have propelled Ghana into the top 10 in the overall medal table after seven days of competition.



However, despite these successes, the games have faced numerous challenges. Badminton player Leslie Addo revealed that he and his teammates were transported to the competition on the back of a pickup truck, while a cyclist shared that he did not receive new equipment after his bicycle broke down shortly after the race began.



Ghana has invested a significant amount of $195 million in infrastructure for hosting the games, with an additional $47 million allocated for operational expenses during the competition, which will continue until March 23, 2024.