African Games 2023: Ghana climbs to seventh spot on African Games Medal standings

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Ghana, the host nation of the 13th African Games, experienced a disappointing opening day with no medals won.



However Ghana has made a remarkable comeback by winning four medals in weightlifting and swimming.



The outstanding performance of Winnifred Ntumi played a crucial role in Ghana's surge in medal wins. Ntumi ended the day with three medals, including a gold medal and two silver medals. Her second place finish in the 49 kg snatch category of weightlifting contributed to her success.



Following Ntumi's impressive performance, swimmer Abeiku Jackson secured second place in the Men's 50 Metre Butterfly event.



Although Ghana's overall medal count is lower compared to Nigeria, Senegal, and Madagascar, who have won more medals, none of these nations have managed to secure a gold medal.



Currently, Egypt leads the medal table with a total of 50 medals, including 31 gold medals. South Africa and Algeria are ranked second and third respectively, with South Africa winning 23 medals, including seven gold medals.