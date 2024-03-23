African Games 2023: Ghana's Black Bombers win four gold medals

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Ghana's Black Bombers made history by clinching a remarkable four gold medals on the concluding day of the men's boxing tournament at the Accra 2023 African Games.



Joseph Commey, a Commonwealth silver medalist, Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi, along with Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey, all secured gold in their respective weight categories.



The first gold of the night was claimed by Mohammed Aryeetey, who returned to the amateur ranks just last year in preparation for the African Games. Aryeetey emerged victorious over Tulembekwa Zola Livens from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the men's Minimum weight division, triumphing via a unanimous decision.



Shortly after, Joseph Commey added another gold for Ghana by defeating Zambia's Andrew Chilata in the men's lightweight final. Commey's victory at the African Games complements his silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Amadu Mohammed secured Ghana's third gold in the men's Bantamweight final, triumphing over Zambia's Mwale Mengo through a unanimous decision.



In the light welterweight final, Samuel Takyi showcased his prowess by overcoming a spirited challenge from Zambia's Emmanuel Katema to secure Ghana's fourth gold of the day. Despite facing adversity in the ring, Takyi's superior ring craft enabled him to emerge victorious, adding to his bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Friday's unprecedented gold medal haul at the African Games marks the most significant achievement in a single day by Ghana at any African Games Boxing competition. It also represents the highest number of gold medals won by Ghana in a single African Games competition.



However, Abubakar Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko, settled for silver after losing the Cruiserweight final to Algeria's Ousama Kanouni.