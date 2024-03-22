African Games 2023: Ghana's Black Sticks eye gold in men's and women's hockey finals

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's men's and women's hockey teams, known as the Black Sticks, are poised to contend for gold in the ongoing African Games hockey competition.



Despite a 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their last Group A encounter on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Ghana's men's hockey team remains in the running for gold.



Egypt secured victory with a third-quarter strike by Ahmed Elganaini, elevating them to the top of the group with nine points, while Ghana settled in second place with six points.



The final match of the men’s hockey competition is slated for Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium, where Egypt will face Ghana for the gold, while Kenya and Nigeria vie for the bronze medal.



In the women’s hockey tournament, Ghana's team has demonstrated dominance, securing victories against Kenya and Nigeria in the group stage.



Ghana's women's team is set to clash with their Nigerian counterparts in the gold medal match scheduled for Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium.



Kenya, securing third place in the group, automatically secures the bronze medal in the hockey competition.