African Games 2023: Ghana's women's 4x100m relay team secures bronze medal

Ghana's women's 4x100m relay team secured a bronze medal during the ongoing African Games on the third day of the track and field events in Accra.



Mary Boakye, Janet Mensah, Doris Mensah, and Hor Halutie crossed the finish line in 44.21s, coming in 3rd place behind Nigeria and Liberia.



Having triumphed in their heats leading up to the final, the Ghanaians were anticipated to compete against Nigeria and Liberia in the race. As expected, Nigeria enlisted the exceptional Tobi Amusan for the anchor leg, who had just defended her title in the women's 100m hurdles an hour prior to the relay event.



Despite this, Amusan displayed no signs of fatigue as she led Nigeria to victory, successfully retaining the title they had won five years ago in Rabat.



Although Ghana had a strong start from Boakye, who had also competed in the individual 100m final, Janet Mensah and Doris Mensah performed admirably in the back straight and 3rd leg respectively. However, by the time Hor Halutie received the baton, the Ghanaians were already trailing behind the Nigerians.



With Amusan leading the race, Halutie and Kyree Josephine of Liberia engaged in a close battle for second place, with the Liberian managing to secure silver just ahead of the Ghanaians.



This achievement marks a redemption for Ghana, who had finished last in the same event during the previous African Games in Rabat due to a baton change mishap.