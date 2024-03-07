African Games 2023: Ghana's women tennis team advances to round 8 with 3-2 victory over Uganda

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana women's tennis team took a significant step forward on March 6, 2024, in their pursuit of Ghana's first medal at the 2023 African Games. Celia Danso's impressive victory over her Ugandan opponent with a score of 3-2 secured Ghana's spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.



The remarkable display of talent began with 13-year-old Juanita Borteye, who ignited a spark of momentum for Ghana by defeating her Ugandan opponent with a commanding 3-0 victory. Juanita left no room for her opponent to mount a comeback, dominating the game from start to finish.



On the other hand, Ghana's men's table tennis team faced disappointment as they were eliminated from the team event after a 3-0 loss to Tunisia. Now, all hopes lie with the female table tennis team to make a significant impact in the quarterfinals and bring glory to Ghana.



Despite the shaky overall performance of team Ghana, with the male team already out of the competition, the team's spirit and determination cannot be underestimated. The players are eager to rectify their slow start and elevate their game in the upcoming round.