African Games 2023: Ghana will win more medals - Dr Ofosu Asare

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the African Games - Accra 2023, expressed optimism that Team Ghana will achieve a higher medal count compared to the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.



During the Official Welcome Ceremony for the 13th African Games at the African Games Village, University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Ofosu Asare emphasized the goal of surpassing the previous medal tally.



Ghana secured two gold medals, two silver medals, and nine bronze medals in Morocco, placing 15th overall.



Dr. Asare stated, "We aim to surpass our achievements in Morocco and, God willing, we will succeed."