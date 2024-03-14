You are here: HomeSports2024 03 14Article 1923266

African Games 2023: Harry Stacey advances to final of men’s 50m freestyle

Harry Stacey Harry Stacey

Harry Stacey from Team Ghana has successfully advanced to the finals of the Men's 50m Freestyle event, while Abeku Jackson, the team's talisman, unfortunately, did not qualify for the Swimming event at the African Games.

Stacey achieved an impressive second-place finish in the heat event, completing it in 23.17 seconds. On the other hand, Abeku finished in third place with a time of 23.79 seconds.

This will mark Stacey's third individual final in his debut appearance for Ghana in this continental competition. Meanwhile, Abeku has already secured silver and bronze medals for the country.

In addition, Joselle Mensah and Unilez Takyi have also advanced to the finals of the Women's 50m Freestyle event.

Furthermore, Team Ghana has secured a spot in the final of the Mixed 4x100 Freestyle Relay.

All final events are scheduled to take place at 17:00 GMT.

