African Games 2023: Hosting 3×3 competition means a lot to Ghana Basketball- James Ocloo

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

James Ocloo, the Coach of Ghana's National 3×3 Basketball Team, is optimistic about the positive impact that hosting an international basketball competition in Ghana will have on the development of the sport in the country.



During the 13th African Games held in Ghana, 3×3 basketball was one of the disciplines in which athletes competed over the course of three weeks.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Ocloo expressed his satisfaction with Ghana's progress in 3×3 basketball, following their silver medal win in the men's division and their quarterfinals appearance in the women's division.



"This is a significant milestone for Ghana basketball," Ocloo stated. "Hosting an event of this magnitude provides a major platform for Ghana basketball, and we have demonstrated to Ghanaians that 3×3 basketball holds great potential. With continued dedication and effort, I believe we can achieve even greater heights."



In the competition, Algeria emerged as the gold medalists in the men's division, while Mali claimed gold in the women's division.