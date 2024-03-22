African Games 2023: I am happy to captain Black Princesses to glory – Afi Amenyaku

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Princesses captain, Afi Amenyaku, is delighted to have led the team to victory in the 2023 African Games women's football tournament.



She expressed her joy in an interview with Joy Sports after the final match, stating that winning the gold medal was a dream come true for her as a first-time captain.



“This is my first time captaining the team in a tournament. I’m very happy to be able to win gold.”



Despite an initial error that allowed Nigeria to take the lead, the team fought back and secured a thrilling victory in extra time, with Mukarama Abdulai scoring the winning goal.



The atmosphere at the Cape Coast Stadium was electrifying throughout the game.