African Games 2023: It’s not difficult to coach Abeiku Jackson - Pavel Kutashev

Pavel Kutashev expressed that coaching Abeiku Jackson, the Ghanaian swimmer, is not a challenging task due to his strong determination.



Kutashev made this statement following Jackson's remarkable achievement of winning Ghana's first medal in swimming at the 13th African Games, where he secured a silver medal in the Men's 50 Metre freestyle event.



During an interview, Kutashev emphasized Jackson's potential to win more medals based on his exceptional talent and further mentioned that coaching him is not a difficult endeavor.



"To be honest, it is not a challenging task for me. Jackson is an excellent swimmer who comprehends his objectives and acknowledges the expectations placed upon him by the country."



On the first day of the competition, Ghana unfortunately missed out on a medal as Harry Stacey finished fourth in the 100 Metre freestyle event, and the Mixed Relay Team failed to secure a podium position.



The swimming competition will continue with the Women's 4×200 Metre freestyle Relay Final and the Men's 4×200 Metre Relay Final.



Jackson is scheduled to participate in the 100 Metre Butterfly event.