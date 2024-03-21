African Games 2023: Janet Acquah secures bronze in women's boxing

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Janet Acquah, a female boxer, clinched the bronze medal in the women's minimum weight (48kg) category at the ongoing African Games, despite a 4-1 majority decision loss to Algeria's Mansouri Fatiha.



Acquah's achievement in securing the bronze medal comes as no surprise, considering her impressive progress over the past year.



In September 2023, she represented Ghana's Black Hitters team at the Olympic Qualifier in Dakar, reaching the quarter-final stage but falling short of qualifying for the Paris tournament.



Subsequently, in February of this year, Acquah participated in the Olympics Qualifier in Bursto-Arsizio, Italy, where she was defeated by Tapei's Guo-Yi-Xuan in the women's Flyweight division.



Her consistent participation in international competitions has undoubtedly contributed to her improvement in the ring.



Additionally, two other boxers, Mohammed Aryeetey and Joseph Commey, have successfully advanced to the finals in their respective divisions.



Aryeetey secured his spot after a unanimous 5-0 victory over Morocco's Hamza Essaidi, while Commey emerged victorious with a majority 4-1 decision against Algerian Oussama Mordjane in the men's 60kg event at the Boxing Arena in the Trust Sports Emporium, Bukom.