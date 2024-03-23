African Games 2023: Joseph Paul Amoah secures gold in men's 200m final

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah clinched yet another gold medal for Ghana in track and field events at the ongoing African Games by emerging victorious in the final of the men's 200m event.



Amoah crossed the finish line first in his race, recording a remarkable time of 20.70 seconds, thus becoming the first Ghanaian since Ohene Karikari in 1973 to claim gold in this prestigious event.



In his stellar performance, Amoah outpaced competitors such as Emmanuel Claude Itounue Bongogne from Cameroon, who finished with a time of 20.74 seconds, and Nigeria's Consider Ekanem, who clocked in at 20.80 seconds.



This significant achievement not only highlights Amoah's individual prowess but also marks the inaugural gold medal for Ghana's track athletes in the ongoing games, following their earlier successes in the men's and women's 4x100m relay finals, where they secured silver and bronze, respectively.



Additionally, Fuseini Ibrahim, another Ghanaian athlete who advanced to the final, delivered a commendable fourth-place finish in the event.



