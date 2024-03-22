African Games 2023: Kurt Okraku praises Black Princesses after a massive win over Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The victory of the Ghana women's under-20 national team, the Black Princesses, at the 13th African Games women's tournament, has filled the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, with immense pride.



Okraku took to social media to express his support and admiration for the team, quoting a tweet from the official page of the Ghana women's national team and adding three Ghana flag emojis.



The tweet came after a thrilling match at the Cape Coast Stadium, where the Black Princesses secured a 2-1 win over Nigeria in extra time.



Despite Nigeria taking an early lead in the 23rd minute, thanks to an error by Ghanaian goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, the Black Princesses displayed resilience and determination.



They managed to score two goals in the 78th and 90+9 minutes, courtesy of Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai respectively.



With this victory, the Black Princesses concluded their campaign at the ongoing 13th African Games without a single defeat.



