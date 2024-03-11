African Games 2023: Leslie Addo is determined to overcome challenges - Moses Adu

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Moses Adu, the National Coach of the Badminton Association of Ghana, has expressed his support for Leslie Addo, despite the frustrating experience he had during the 13th African Games.



Due to logistical challenges, Addo was compelled to voice his frustrations publicly, which ultimately contributed to Ghana's failure to secure a medal in the badminton competition.



During an interview, Adu emphasized the potential of Team Ghana's members to achieve success in future competitions.



He acknowledged Leslie's ambition and determination, attributing his emotional response in the interview to the pressure he faced. Adu highlighted Leslie as a player to watch out for, emphasizing his promising future.



In a viral video interview on social media, Addo revealed that the Badminton Team received their equipment, including rackets, just a day before the competition.