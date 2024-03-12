African Games 2023: Mukarama Abdulai eager to improve performance against Tanzania

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Black Princesses are gearing up for their second game in the ongoing African Games against Tanzania, and star forward Mukarama Abdulai is optimistic about making an impact on the scoresheet.



After a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in their Group A opener, Ghana's U-20 women's football team is now set to face Tanzania on Tuesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



During a pre-match press conference, Abdulai provided insights into the team's preparedness, acknowledging Tanzania's physical prowess while emphasizing the Black Princesses' commitment to following their coaches' instructions and delivering an improved performance.



"We are aware that they are a physical side, but we will adhere to our coaches' instructions and strive to perform better than in our opening match," said Abdulai.



When reflecting on the differences between playing in the World Cup and the African Games, she added, "Playing in the World Cup is a completely different experience from the African Games, but I won't use this as an excuse for not scoring in the opening game. I expect to perform better in our upcoming matches."



Abdulai, who had goal-scoring opportunities in the previous match against Ethiopia, is determined to capitalize on chances and contribute to the team's success.



The Black Princesses of Ghana are eager to maintain their winning momentum as they aim to secure a victory against Tanzania before concluding their group stage campaign with a match against Uganda.