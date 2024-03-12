African Games 2023: Mustapha Ussif encourages media to focus on positives

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has expressed his disapproval of the media's focus on the negative aspects of Ghana's hosting of the 2023 African Games. He instead encourages highlighting the positive elements of the event.



During a press conference at the University of Ghana Stadium on Monday, Ussif argued that Ghana has received international acclaim for organizing "spectacular games."



This statement comes after criticism from Ghanaian athletes who have expressed concerns about the lack of support from authorities.



Winnifred Ntumi, the athlete who secured Ghana's initial three medals, including a gold, revealed that she had to use her jersey for weightlifting due to inadequate support. Cyclist Abigail Tetteh also disclosed that she and her colleagues couldn't complete the women's race as they had self-funded their bicycles, substituting aluminium ones for the required fibre bicycles.



The badminton team faced transportation challenges, being transported in the back of a pickup to Borteyman for their event. Meanwhile, team captain Leslie Addo complained about being provided with boots of the wrong size for competition.



Issues persisted, such as delays in the men's cycling event due to an ambulance lacking fuel. Notably, top Ghanaian cyclist Michael Naaba withdrew mid-race, citing faulty equipment and accusing authorities of neglecting their duty to provide the necessary gear.



Despite these challenges, Ussif remains resolute in asserting the overall success of the games.



He attributes the hurdles faced by the cyclists to the Cycling Federation's failure to provide a list of required equipment.