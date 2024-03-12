African Games 2023: Nigeria beats Senegal 4-0 to book women’s semis slot

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigeria women displayed a dominant performance at the 13th edition of the African Games in Cape Coast on Monday, securing a convincing 4-0 victory over Senegal.



Anticipation grows for a crucial match in Group B of the women's football competition at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The defending champions, coming off a strong win against Morocco, prepare to face Senegal, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals.



Having secured a resounding win against Morocco in their first group game, Nigeria approaches this match with confidence and determination to advance to the semi-finals.



The game unfolds with Nigeria's clear dominance on the field, resulting in a commanding 4-0 triumph.



The first goal was scored by Loveth Njideka Edeh, showcasing Nigeria's attacking strength.



Motunrayo Ezekiel then extended Nigeria's lead with an impressive volley, demonstrating the team's skill and determination.



An own goal by Senegal's Aisha Kales further widened Nigeria's lead, underscoring their control of the match.



Chioma Olise sealed the victory with a well-executed goal in the 82nd minute, concluding a remarkable performance.



Coach Chris Danjuma expressed satisfaction with the team's emphatic win, highlighting their pursuit of excellence.



He commented, "Our approach for this game was to elevate our performance from the Morocco match. We aimed to push until victory was out of reach for them."



Danjuma's ambition is evident as he looks towards the final, expressing a desire to face Ghana.



Meanwhile, Senegal's coach, Mbayang Thiam, acknowledges the obstacles ahead after the heavy defeat against Nigeria.



Despite the setback, Thiam remains focused on enhancing her young team's performance.



She remarked, "We were not prepared for such a significant loss. The scoreline does not reflect the game." Thiam emphasizes the need for improvements in defence and attack, recognizing the team's potential.