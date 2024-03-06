African Games 2023: Offiong Edem Oly secures Nigeria's first medal

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Offiong Edem Oly, a well-known table tennis player representing Nigeria, has secured the country's first medal at the 13th African Games that are being held in Ghana.



Oly, who is currently based in Spain, made it to the semifinals after defeating Egypt's Mariam Alhodaby in a quarterfinal match with a score of 4-2.



This victory ensured that she would receive a medal in the singles category.



In the following round, she faced the defending champion, Dina Meshref of Egypt, but unfortunately lost 4-0, thus settling for a Bronze medal, which was the same result as her performance in the 2019 edition of the Games in Rabat, Morocco.



In an interview, Oly expressed her happiness at having attended the last World Championships in Korea, which helped her game significantly. She also thanked the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for their support and emphasized how attending such competitions helped her in Ghana.



However, she pointed out that the Egyptians are currently ahead of Nigeria in the game because they attend more competitions. She hopes that Nigeria can obtain similar support to return to the top of the game in Africa.