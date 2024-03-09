African Games 2023: President Akufo-Addo promises thrilling month for all visitors during

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Africa that the 2023 African Games, held in Ghana, will be a delightful and exhilarating event.



The games, which began on Monday, March 4, are scheduled to end in March 2023.



Speaking at Ghana's 67th Independence Day Anniversary Parade in Koforidua on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence that Ghana would lead by example in successfully organizing the games.



Despite the initial challenges faced by Team Ghana, with no medals won by the host nation after four days of tough competition, especially in tennis, President Akufo-Addo remained determined to ensure a memorable and festive experience for all participants and visitors.



He stated, "I'm not guaranteeing a complete victory for Ghana in the track and field events.



"That would be a miracle. I'm promising a joyful and thrilling month for all our guests. We, in Ghana, understand how to set the pace; we did it in 1957 when we became the first African nation in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve independence from colonial rule. We owe it to ourselves and the rest of Africa to be that shining Black Star."



As the games progress, all eyes are on Team Ghana to recover and demonstrate their skills on the continental platform.