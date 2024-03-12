African Games 2023: Sports Minister blames cycling federation for equipment failure

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has pointed fingers at the Ghana Cycling Federation for the equipment malfunction that occurred during the ongoing African Games.



The incident unfolded on Sunday when Michael Naaba, the country's national cycling champion, was forced to withdraw from the competition due to a faulty bicycle.



Naaba encountered trouble shortly after beginning the race, as the tube connected to his bike exploded, rendering it inoperable. It was later revealed that Naaba had resorted to using an old tube he had been using for training, as there were no provisions made for new equipment for the athletes.



Following Naaba's revelation and similar complaints from other cyclists, the Sports Ministry and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Games faced significant criticism from the Ghanaian public.



In response to the uproar, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif absolved both the ministry and the LOC of any responsibility for the equipment failure. Ussif shifted the blame to the Ghana Cycling Federation, asserting that the ministry and the LOC had requested all federations to submit lists of required equipment for the games.



According to Ussif, the ministry had procured equipment for other federations, such as basketball, based on their submitted lists. However, he emphasized that the responsibility lay with each federation to ensure they provided accurate and comprehensive lists of necessary equipment.



"If you're the Cycling Federation and you knew that you needed fiber-made bicycles and not aluminum bicycles, it is your responsibility to submit your list to us," Ussif stated.



He further emphasized that the ministry would have acted upon receiving such lists, either procuring all requested equipment or as many as possible within budget constraints.