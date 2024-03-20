African Games 2023: This is one of the toughest 3×3 basketball competitions I have seen - Boineelo Hardy

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

President of the Botswana Basketball Association and FIBA Africa Board Member, Boineelo Hardy, expressed her certainty that the competition in the 3×3 Basketball event at the 13th African Games is exceptionally challenging.



In an interview with Citi Sports after the conclusion of Day 2 of the competition at the University of Ghana Basketball Court, she emphasized the level of competition witnessed.



On Day One, Ghana experienced a mixed bag of results, while Day 2 belonged to Botswana, as they emerged victorious against Zambia with a score of 21-20 and Kenya with a score of 13-10 in the Men's Division.



Surprising defeats of strong contenders such as Egypt (losing 19-20 to Cote D'Ivoire) and Algeria (losing 16-17 to Kenya) prompted the FIBA Africa Board Member to highlight the intensity of the competition.



Hardy commended the setup of the tournament, stating that it was amazing and exactly what they had requested for a 3×3 basketball event. She also acknowledged the preparedness of the teams, stating that out of the many tournaments she has witnessed, this is one of the toughest.



Moving forward, Day 3 will feature Ghana's challenging matches against Mali in the Men's Division and Cote D'Ivoire in the Women's Division.