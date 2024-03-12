African Games 2023: We aim to improve against Tanzania - Yussif Basigi

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yussif Basigi, the coach of the Black Princesses, has expressed his confidence in the team's ability to secure a victory against Tanzania and improve upon their performance from the previous match against Ethiopia.



In their first game, Ghana managed a narrow 1-0 win but missed out on several opportunities. Despite this, Basigi remains positive about the upcoming match against Tanzania. He mentioned that they are determined to deliver a stronger performance this time around, especially with the challenges of playing at home in front of their fans.



Basigi also highlighted the need for tactical preparation against Tanzania, acknowledging their quality as opponents. Drawing from past experiences against tough teams like Senegal, Basigi believes Ghana has the tactical ability to overcome physical opponents like Tanzania.



He emphasized the importance of strategic play in securing victories rather than just scoring goals. Basigi also provided a positive update on Maafia Nyame's injury, confirming her readiness for the upcoming game after participating in training sessions.



He mentioned that Nyame has recovered well and trained with the team, with the medical team giving her the green light for the match.



The Black Princesses are scheduled to play against Tanzania at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 20:00Hrs.