African Games 2023: We look forward to defend our title - Benjamin Azamati

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s 100m record holder Benjamin Azamati is determined to lead the 4x100m relay team in their quest to retain their title at the 2023 African Games, set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.



Azamati, a key member of the gold-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2019 African Games, is excited to return to his professional roots as athletics kicks off on 18th March in the upcoming edition.



In an interview with 3Sports ahead of the Games, Azamati shared his confidence in the team's ability to secure a podium finish and enhance their personal records, aiming for spots in the 2024 Olympic Games.



"We are fully committed to defending our title. Looking back at our progress over the past five years, I believe we have all grown as athletes and are well-prepared to defend our championship. Achieving a strong personal performance here also opens doors to the Olympics, which is a major goal for us," he stated.



Despite holding Ghana's 100m record, Azamati is yet to secure an individual medal at the African Games and hopes to change that narrative in the upcoming competition.