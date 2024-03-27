African Games 2023: We need our money - African Games Volunteers cry out to LOC

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The volunteers from the recently concluded 13th African Games in Ghana have not received their allowances, resulting in a standoff with the Ghana Police Service, Citi Sports reports.



After the successful event where Ghana achieved its highest medal tally, volunteers have been instructed to vacate the hostels they were staying in during the Games.



One volunteer stated, "We, the volunteers for the 13th African Games, have not received our rightful compensation and are being pressured to leave the hostels immediately."



Reports indicate that each volunteer is supposed to receive 2000 Ghana Cedis, along with an additional 500 cedis for transportation, and a 2,000 Ghana cedis allowance or appreciation package by Tuesday, March 26, after the Games concluded on Saturday, March 23 at the University of Ghana Stadium.