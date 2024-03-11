African Games 2023: Winnifred Ntumi wins Ghana’s first three medals

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: 3news

Weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi has clinched Ghana’s first three medals (one gold and two silver medals) at the 2023 African Games.



The 21-year-old first won silver in the 49kg snatch, earning 63 points, just one-point shy of Mauritius athlete and gold winner, Sheridane Pasnin. Ntumi also placed second in the clear and jerk with 81 points.



Winnifred came tops in the total count with 144, going on to claim a gold medal for Ghana.



She improved on her medal haul from the 2019 African Games in Rabat, where she won three bronze medals.



Ghana were without a medal since the start of the games on March 3 and now have a total of three medals with hopes of winning more before the games end on March 23.