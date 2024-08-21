African Games: GBC staff were paid GHc100 per day, foreigners got GHc1,000 – Sam George

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has alleged that Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) staff were paid GH¢100 per day for covering the 2023 African Games, while foreign contractors received GH¢1,000 daily.



This follows conflicting statements between the Sports Minister, who claimed GBC was paid $3 million for the coverage, and GBC's Director General, who said they only received $105,000.



Sam George is calling for an investigation into how the funds were disbursed, questioning the disparity in payments to local and foreign staff.



The Sports Ministry has yet to respond to these claims.