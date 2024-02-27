African Games LOC responds to Ablakwa's claims on $48m allocation

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the All African Games has justified the government's allocation of $48 million toward the operational expenses of the games.



This follows the disclosure by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that the government plans to spend $48 million, in addition to the $195 million already spent on infrastructure for the games.



In a statement signed by the executive chairman of the committee, Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the LOC emphasized that hosting pan-continental competitions like the African Games involves significant investment but also brings enduring country-impacting benefits.



The statement further announced that the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, will hold a press conference on March 4 to address all concerns arising from the games.



Read the full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE

27TH FEBRUARY, 2024

HON. OKUDZETO ABLAKWA'S ANALYSIS OF THE LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE'S (LOC) SPENDING IS ERRONEOUS



Hosting pan-continental competitions such as the iconic African Games comes with significant investment but also, with enduring country-impacting benefits. It is within this context that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games notes the release issued by the Honorable Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and clarifies as follows:



Firstly, what the Honorable MP put out is a misrepresentation of the facts. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) was inaugurated by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, almost four years ago, and the operational budget of the LOC cannot be limited to the 18-day period of the Games.



The impression created by Hon. Ablakwa that the sum of USD$48m will be spent within the period spanning 8th-23rd March is an erroneous and disingenuous ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the excellent work done by the Government of Ghana and the LOC to organise and host the 13th African Games. This is the first time Ghana is getting the opportunity to host the most significant sporting tournament in Africa since it was first established in 1965.



Secondly, the $48m quoted in the letter leaked by Hon. Ablakwa as the operational budget for the hosting and organisation of the Games goes into recurrent expenditure, and the LOC will be in a better position to give a breakdown when the Games are over



It must be noted however, that hosting 54 African countries comes with huge cost implications in the areas of Medical and Anti-doping. Transport, Accommodation, Catering. Branding. Games Management System. Team Ghana preparation, Broadcasting and Equipment for 29 sporting disciplines among others.



The Local Organising Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will continue to remain transparent in our dealings with the public as we strive to host one of the best organised Games on the continent. In this regard, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will continue to engage the general public and also, address Parliament in due course on Ghana's readiness for the African Games. In a related development, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will have a meet-the-press session on the 4th of March, 2024 to update Ghanaians on the African Games.



Thank you KWAKU OFOSU-ASARE Ph.D.



EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN