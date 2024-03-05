African Games torch relay pays homage to Asantehene and heads to Jubilee House ahead of grand opening

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The African Games tradition requires a torch relay to be conducted by key figures and participating countries to ensure a memorable event.



The Local Organising Committee, led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, spearheaded the initiative for the upcoming African Games in Accra, Ghana.



The torch relay has already visited some dominant African countries and finally made a stop at the Manhyia Palace to pay respect to Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who plays a significant role in the progress of the Asante Kingdom and the country of Ghana as a whole.



The relay will then visit the President of the Republic of Ghana's residence at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 7, 2024, before the opening ceremony of the African Games on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Over 2 billion people across the world will be experiencing the African dream during this historic event.