African Games vehicles to be rented, not purchased - Sports Ministry

The Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports has clarified that vehicles slated for use in the upcoming African Games will be rented rather than bought.



This clarification follows a statement from the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) in their Transport Management handbook, indicating an intention to procure 332 vehicles for the Games.



Scheduled from March 8 to March 23, the Games will witness competitions across various sports disciplines, primarily hosted at the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteyman Sports Complex.



The Sports Minister's office confirmed that vehicles from brands like Toyota and Volkswagen will be rented for the event, including 29 Landcruisers, 3 Toyota Prados, 106 Saloon Cars, 78 Wagon Cars, 55 Team Marco Polo Buses, 30 Ayalolo buses, 26 minibuses, and 5 trucks.



Leading up to the competition, scrutiny has intensified over the expenditure associated with hosting the Games. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, criticized the LOC for a significant increase in the budget for operational expenses. Originally approved at 100 million Ghana Cedis, the budget has surged to 602 million Ghana Cedis ($48 million).



Contingents from competing nations, including Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, have begun arriving in Accra for the Games.