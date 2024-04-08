African Games volunteers to receive GH₵1,200 compensation

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Local Organizing Committee of the 13th African Games has announced that volunteers for the tournament will be compensated with cash sums totaling GH₵1,200.00, with GH₵1,000.00 allocated as incentives for their services and GH₵200.00 designated for transportation.



This decision was communicated through a statement signed by the Committee's Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare.



Before this official announcement, some volunteers had already received GH₵200.00, which was meant as their transportation fee to return home after the tournament. To claim their benefits, volunteers are required to provide the necessary proof, as outlined in the statement.



The compensation initiative was a collaborative effort between the Local Organizing Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. It was intended as a gesture of appreciation for the volunteers' dedication and significant contributions to the success of the Games.



This decision to provide compensation arose following a dispute between volunteers and officials after the tournament. There were allegations that officials had withheld the volunteers' allowances of GH₵2,000 each, in addition to their promised transport fare of GH₵500 each.



This conflict escalated to the point where volunteers were reportedly ejected from their accommodation on the day they expected to receive their funds.



In response to the altercation, some volunteers were provided with GH₵200.00 as their transportation fee. The decision to compensate volunteers with GH₵1,200.00 was likely made to resolve the dispute and ensure that volunteers are appropriately rewarded for their efforts.





Read the statement below:



