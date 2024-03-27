African Games volunteers were not promised monetary compensation - LOC

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the recently concluded 13th African Games clarifies that no monetary compensation was promised to the volunteers involved in the event. This clarification comes amidst agitation from volunteers demanding payment after the conclusion of the games.



Reports indicate that some volunteers resorted to holding the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, hostage at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday due to delays in receiving compensation.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Dalali Awutey, a member of the Volunteers LOC Sub-committee, expressed surprise at the handling of the issue by the volunteers. He mentioned that while there was no explicit promise of monetary compensation in the initial communication, the committee acknowledges the significant contributions of the volunteers.



Awutey further stated that efforts were made by the LOC to appreciate the volunteers, including providing extra T-shirts as souvenirs. However, he lamented the chaotic situation at the camp where volunteers were reportedly holding the Sports Minister hostage.