African champions Cote d'Ivoire ring changes with new backroom staff

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cote d'Ivoire national team head coach Emerse Fae has made significant changes to his coaching staff following the success of the Elephants at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.



Fae, who took charge during the tournament earlier this year, has introduced three new members to his team as they prepare for future competitions.



Gerard Gnahouan, a former Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper, has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach, bringing his experience from working with Sochaux in the French Ligue 2.



Additionally, Samir Anba from Morocco and Jeremy Antonio have joined as the fitness coach and video analyst, respectively.



Fae expressed optimism about this new era for the national team, emphasizing high expectations.



The coaching staff also includes assistant Guy Demel and second assistant coach Alain Gouamene, who played a crucial role in the team's AFCON victory.



With crucial matches approaching in June for World Cup qualification, the new additions face a significant challenge as they aim to guide Cote d'Ivoire to success.