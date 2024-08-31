African football set to benefit from newly launched CAF VAR Academy Programme

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is initiating the CAF Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Academy for its 54 Member Associations, a strategic effort aimed at enhancing the quality of officiating throughout Africa.



In light of CAF's recent successful hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which highlighted the high standards of officiating, the organization is capitalizing on this



achievement by launching the innovative academy, scheduled to commence between September and October 2024.



The CAF VAR Academy will provide training for Elite Referees across the continent, focusing on the application of VAR in both international competitions and national leagues, thereby ensuring that Africa continues to cultivate top-tier referees, as evidenced in recent events.



Raul Chipenda, CAF's Technical Development Director, stated that the VAR Academy Program represents a significant initiative by CAF to enhance the quality of match officiating in Africa, ensuring that African referees are well-prepared to compete on a global scale.



"In recent months, CAF has prioritized the upskilling of match officials in the use of VAR, which is why our officials received high praise during the AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire. However, it is essential to expand beyond a limited group; we require a larger pool of qualified referees.



"Officiating is crucial to the advancement of African football, as demonstrated by the success of the recent TotalEnergies CAF AFCON. CAF is committed to overseeing and supporting various football development initiatives and competitions across Africa. Consequently, it is imperative that match officials throughout the continent are equipped with the latest officiating technologies, resources, and training to remain competitive with their counterparts," Chipenda remarked.



The CAF VAR Academy, which will involve elite referees from all 54 Member Associations, marks the initial phase in the implementation of VAR across the continent.