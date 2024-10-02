You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988621

Agent split blamed for Mohammed Kudus' struggles at West Ham this season

Mohammed Kudus' choice to end his partnership with his longtime agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has sparked curiosity regarding his challenges this season at West Ham United.

Mendelewitsch was instrumental in his ascent to fame, notably facilitating his significant transfer from Ajax to West Ham in 2023.

As of July, football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced that Kudus would now be represented by his family and legal team following the termination of his association with Mendelewitsch.

