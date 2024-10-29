Agent working on January exit options for Barcelona forward after enquiry arrives

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Barcelona has had an impressive start to the season, with minimal negative aspects. However, the stagnation in Ansu Fati's development raises concerns for the club.



The 21-year-old returned from a disappointing loan at Brighton and Hove Albion eager to prove himself, but a foot injury during preseason sidelined him for nearly two months. Since then, he has only played 132 minutes, including



Read full article.just one start, without contributing any goals.



Recently, it was reported that Barcelona informed agent Jorge Mendes about the possibility of a loan move in January to secure more playing time for Ansu.



However, Sport has provided further insights, indicating that the decision ultimately lies with Ansu.



Barcelona clarified that he has been given the same opportunities as his teammates, suggesting that his limited playing time may persist if he remains with the team. The club will not pressure Hansi Flick regarding this matter.