AgriConnect sparks youth interest in tech-driven agriculture

Agribusiness of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

AgriConnect Ghana, a collaboration between the SOFTtribe and the Mastercard Foundation, began delivering laptop computers to students at the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on February 5, 2024.



Over 1,000 students have received their laptops and connectivity and thousands more are said to benefit in the coming months.



This forms part of the initiative to focus on education and training to enable the youth, including young women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who are interested in agriculture to benefit from new and emerging opportunities in the industry.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of theSOFTtribe Limited, Antonio Tetteh, expressed his satisfaction with AgriConnect’s tremendous support, stressing the noteworthy engagement of academics and students from the 10 participating universities.



Emphasising the pivotal role of the proof-of-concept phase, Mr. Tetteh reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to realising AgriConnect’s objectives and facilitating its expansion to benefit more schools and students.



At the core of this initiative lies a strategic vision to incentivise youth involvement in agriculture, with a specific focus on leveraging technology to cultivate sustainable career opportunities in the field.



“We are pleased with the enthusiasm and interest in AgriConnect – particularly by faculty and students of the 10 participating institutions – and we are driven to deliver on the stated objectives of this proof-of-concept phase of AgriConnect so that this important project can be scaled up and provide opportunities to more schools and students. Our thrust is to incentivise youth to participate in agriculture, especially technology-driven agriculture toward building viable and sustainable long-term careers.”



As AgriConnect gains momentum, it is positioned to transform the agricultural landscape by developing a new generation of skilled individuals committed to achieving long-term viability and sustainability in the industry.



The 10 participating schools include Damongo Agricultural College, Ejura Agricultural College, Kwadaso Agricultural College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ohawu Agricultural College, Pong Agricultural College, University of Cape Coast School of Agriculture, University of Development Studies, Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Consumer Sciences – University of Ghana School of Agriculture and Wenchi Agricultural College.



In the next weeks, the AgriConnect team will continue its tour at participating universities, engaging with students to assist them with registration and payment processes, as well as guiding them through the bespoke learning platform on which the extra courses are delivered.



Over 3,500 students from the ten participating universities have already signed up for this unique and innovative programme which aims to deliver computers and connectivity to 10,000 students enrolled in agriculture and agriculture-related neighbouring faculties.



It also seeks to enable these students to participate in three supplementary courses designed specifically for the programme – value chain development in agriculture, agribusiness and entrepreneurship, and digital literacy – to supplement the existing curricula taught in academic institutions and better prepare students for entering the labour market and finding meaningful and fulfilling work after graduation.



However, students enrolled in the initiative have been requested to contribute GH¢862 , which is a small portion of the cost of the computers, which they can keep after the programme completes; and the connectivity, which they will receive for one year.