Source: 3news.com

Agric sector holds huge potential to boost Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves – Governor Addison

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, emphasized the critical role of agricultural financing in Ghana’s development, noting agriculture's 24% contribution to GDP and 40% employment rate. He highlighted that agricultural sector developments are vital for economic stability and food security.

GIRSAL, a Bank of Ghana initiative, has significantly impacted agricultural financing by issuing over GH¢604.53 million in credit guarantees and facilitating GH¢1.18 billion in loans.

It has also supported the rubber sector, creating jobs and generating significant export revenues. GIRSAL’s efforts aim to de-risk agricultural financing and boost the sector’s growth.

