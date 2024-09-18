Agric sector holds huge potential to boost Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves – Governor Addison

Economy of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, emphasized the critical role of agricultural financing in Ghana’s development, noting agriculture's 24% contribution to GDP and 40% employment rate. He highlighted that agricultural sector developments are vital for economic stability and food security.



GIRSAL, a Bank of Ghana initiative, has significantly impacted agricultural financing by issuing over GH¢604.53 million in credit guarantees and facilitating GH¢1.18 billion in loans.



It has also supported the rubber sector, creating jobs and generating significant export revenues. GIRSAL’s efforts aim to de-risk agricultural financing and boost the sector’s growth.