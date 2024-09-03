Ajax await FIFA verdict on Kamaldeen Sulemana’s last-minute loan move

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax is anxiously awaiting FIFA's decision on Kamaldeen Sulemana's loan move after submitting paperwork just 17 minutes before the transfer deadline.



The Dutch club agreed on a season-long loan with Southampton, including a €20 million option to buy.



Sulemana, who joined Southampton in January 2023 from Rennes, has struggled with injuries, limiting his impact.



His move to Ajax follows Steven Bergwijn's departure to Al-Ittihad, providing an opportunity for the Ghanaian winger to reignite his career.



Ajax and their fans now wait to see if the deal will be finalized.