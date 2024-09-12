Ajax manager Farioli reveals chaos in failed Kamaldeen Sulemana transfer attempt

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli has described the tumultuous efforts to secure Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana during the closing moments of the summer transfer window. Sulemana was set to move to the Dutch club from Southampton on a season-long loan, including a purchase option of approximately 20 million euros.



Unfortunately, the transfer collapsed because the necessary documents were submitted too late.



The situation appeared more favorable after Steve Bergwijn's transfer to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, but ultimately, the deal could not be finalized in time.