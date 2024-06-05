You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946570

Ajax’s bold stance in Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Misehouy contract negotiations: Take it or leave it

According to a report from De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij, Ajax has taken a strong position in the contract negotiations with Gabriel Osei Misehouy.

The discussions have mainly focused on financial matters and playing time guarantees.

However, recent developments suggest that Misehouy is likely to leave Ajax, as his current contract is coming to an end and there is no sign of an extension.

Additionally, he has been excluded from the first team's training sessions.

Despite initial hopes that Misehouy would re-sign, Ajax now faces competition from Manchester City and Girona.

