Source: Ghanasoccernet

Akonnor: I’d be surprised if Black Stars fail to qualify for AFCON 2025

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a rocky beginning in the qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign started poorly with a 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger, placing them third in Group F with only one point.

"Qualifying should not be an issue. I would be surprised if they fail to qualify, but we need to perform well in the actual competition," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

