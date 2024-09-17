Akufo-Addo appoints Michael Asare Bediako as CEO of Millennium Development Authority

Agribusiness of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Michael Asare Bediako as the CEO of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) for a four-year term, starting September 11, 2024.



Bediako, who holds advanced degrees from Harvard and other prestigious institutions, has an extensive background in finance, law, and public policy.



His appointment follows the president's directive to expand MiDA's mandate, which now includes managing large-scale development projects such as the Economic Enclaves Project, Digital Youth Villages, and the Ghana Cares “Obaatanpa” Programme, aimed at promoting agriculture, digital entrepreneurship, and economic recovery.