Al Ahly requests postponement of match against Medeama SC

African champions Al Ahly have formally requested a postponement of their upcoming match against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC.



The request follows disruptions encountered upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



In a statement released Wednesday evening, the defending champions explained that their plane faced an emergency situation during refueling, resulting in a malfunction.



Despite efforts to secure an alternative flight to Kumasi, the team was compelled to spend the night in Accra, hindering their timely arrival and preparation.



As per CAF Champions League regulations, Al Ahly is required to train at the match venue on Thursday, a task currently hindered by unforeseen circumstances.



In adherence to competition protocols, Al Ahly has reached out to CAF seeking a one-day postponement for the fixture scheduled at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.



The club awaits CAF's response to accommodate the unexpected challenges faced by their delegation.



Meanwhile, the Egyptian giants has set off from Accra airport accommodation hotel to Kumasi via road transport.