Al-Nassr will 'probably' be Ronaldo's final club

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that Al-Nassr is likely to be his final club before he hangs up his boots.



The 39-year-old Portugal international made the move to the Saudi Pro League team in January 2023 after departing from Manchester United.



There had been speculation regarding a potential return to Sporting Lisbon, the club where he began his professional journey.



However, in an interview with the Portuguese television channel Now, he stated, "I am uncertain about the timing of my retirement, whether it will be in two or three years, but it is probable that I will conclude my career here at Al-Nassr.



"I am content at this club, and I feel comfortable in this country. I enjoy playing in Saudi Arabia and wish to continue."