Albania equalise in injury time in Croatia thriller

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

Albania scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to deny Croatia a crucial victory, damaging the 2018 World Cup finalists' chances of advancing in Euro 2024.



Klaus Gjasula's 95th-minute goal secured a 2-2 draw, sending Albanian fans into a frenzy. Albania initially led with Qazim Laci's 11th-minute goal and defended well for over an hour.



Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric and took the lead with a deflected shot by Luka Sucic.



However, Gjasula's late strike means Croatia must now beat defending champions Italy in their final Group B game, while Albania will face Spain in their next challenging match.