Alcaraz Shines at Paris Masters as Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches

The 2024 Paris Masters kicked off on Tuesday with exciting matches, featuring Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry.



After receiving a first-round bye, Alcaraz quickly took control, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the round of 32. Although Jarry showed some fight, Alcaraz clinched the first set 7-5 and dominated the second, allowing



only one game.



“It’s been two years since I won a match here in Paris, so every win is like a gift for me,” remarked the 21-year-old. He emphasized the significance of taking the first set, stating, “It was really crucial for me to enter the second set with confidence. I just need some time to adjust to the court’s speed.”



With a strong performance and the withdrawal of world number one Jannik Sinner due to an intestinal virus, Alcaraz is in a favorable position as a leading contender for his first hard-court title at the Bercy Arena.



He will next face either France’s Ugo Humbert or American Marcos Giron in the round of 16.