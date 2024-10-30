You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000192

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alcaraz Shines at Paris Masters as Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz

The 2024 Paris Masters kicked off on Tuesday with exciting matches, featuring Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

After receiving a first-round bye, Alcaraz quickly took control, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the round of 32. Although Jarry showed some fight, Alcaraz clinched the first set 7-5 and dominated the second, allowing

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment